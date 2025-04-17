PayPal, Bill Holdings Downgraded As Analyst 'Loses Confidence'

Zinger Key Points
- Seaport Global analyst Jeff Cantwell downgrades PayPal and BILL Holdings, citing tariff impacts and slower consumer/business spending.
- Cantwell lowers fintech price targets, forecasting a slowdown in growth for PayPal and BILL, with downside risks to 2025-2026 guidance.
- China’s new tariffs just reignited the same market patterns that led to triple- and quadruple-digit wins for Matt Maley. Get Matt’s next trade alert free.
On Thursday, Seaport Global analyst Jeff Cantwell downgraded two companies — PayPal Holdings PYPL and Bill Holdings BILL — as he has lost confidence that either will eventually meet their previously stated guidance in this new paradigm.
PayPal went from Neutral to Sell and Bill went from Buy to Neutral.
What Happened: Cantwell adjusted his numbers and price targets lower across the board in Fintech ahead of earnings. This reflects how this new, emerging ‘tariff-heavy’ paradigm will eventually impact names under his coverage.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also signals that the Fed can’t help, at least not yet. Therefore, most of the adjustments to his numbers also hone in on the back half of fiscal 2025 and 2026.
While first-quarter results should be benign, Cantwell now expects consumer and business spending to eventually start to slow in response to the tariffs’ disruptive effect, likely by the summer months at the latest.
Also Read: PayPal Transaction Margins and Payment Volume Drive Growth, Eyes 2025 Growth With Strong TMD Ahead of Investor Day: Analyst
Why It Matters: The analyst predicts PayPal will struggle to meet its medium-term guidance at Investor Day. Cantwell projected fiscal 2025 revenue of $32.68 billion and EPS of $4.95.
For Bill, he noted the downside to its guide of 20% core revenue growth in fiscal 2026.
For both companies, his updated forecasts are now below consensus.
Regarding the stocks, Fintech has been selling off in recent weeks, and valuations again look fairly reasonable at 3.9 times NTM EV/Sales, 10.9 times EV/EBITDA, and 17.9 times EPS (all medians).
Given that first-quarter results generally reflect a positive fundamental backdrop for Fintech, Cantwell noted investors could see a near-term rebound (‘relief rally’). However, given his expectation for heightened stock volatility and downside risk to consensus EPS in the near term, he noted investors should be prudent/selective buyers.
For Bill, Cantwell projected fiscal 2025 revenue of $1.45 billion and EPS of $1.93.
Price Actions: PayPal stock is up by 0.85% at $60.76 at last check Thursday. Bill is down 1.88%.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.