Chip Stocks Surge As Trump Pauses Tariffs For US Allies, Targets China With 125% Duties

- Chip stocks surge after Trump pauses tariffs for U.S. allies, easing trade war fears and boosting investor confidence.
- NVIDIA, Broadcom and Arm Holdings rebound sharply as the market reacts to targeted tariff policy focusing only on China.
Semiconductor stocks such as Arm Holdings ARM, NVIDIA inc. NVDA and Broadcom Inc. AVGO are trading higher Wednesday after President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on new tariffs for countries that have not retaliated against U.S. trade measures.
What To Know: The broader tech sector rallied in sync, with AMD, Microsoft, Apple, Meta and Amazon all moving higher as the market digested the policy shift. Trump's new approach — which singles out China with a steep 125% tariff while easing up on U.S. allies—was seen as a targeted realignment rather than an across-the-board escalation, giving investors more clarity around future trade impacts.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized that the new 10% reciprocal tariffs for allied countries would act as a temporary floor, adding a degree of near-term certainty for markets. He framed the policy as a correction to long-standing imbalances, calling China's trade position "an own goal." The move marks a sharp turn from recent blanket tariff threats and was interpreted by Wall Street as a bullish development for U.S.-based chipmakers with broad global exposure.
Price Actions: NVIDIA shares closed Wednesday up 18.72% at $114.33, Broadcom shares jumped 18.66% to $185.15 and Arm Holdings shares were up 24.20% to $106.59, according to Benzinga Pro.
