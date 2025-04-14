Crude Oil Moves Lower; M&T Bank Earnings Miss Views

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 150 points on Monday.
The Dow traded up 0.43% to 40,384.20 while the NASDAQ gained 0.33% to 16,778.86. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.55% to 5,392.71.
Check This Out: How To Earn $500 A Month From Bank of America Stock Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
Leading and Lagging Sectors
Information technology shares surged by 2% on Monday.
In trading on Monday, consumer discretionary shares rose by just 0.6%.
Top Headline
M&T Bank Corporation MTB posted weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
M&T Bank reported quarterly earnings of $3.38 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $3.40 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.31 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.34 billion.
Equities Trading UP
- Longevity Health Holdings, Inc. XAGE shares shot up 67% to $0.2251 after the company announced its merger agreement with 20/20 Biolabs. The closing equity value of the combined companies is $99 million.
- Shares of USA Rare Earth, Inc. USARgot a boost, surging 40% to $11.64.
- Theratechnologies Inc. THTX shares were also up, gaining 39% to $2.7049 after receiving an acquisition proposal from Future Pak. Soleus Capital has issued a letter to shareholders stating that the deal is in their best interest.
Equities Trading DOWN
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IRWD shares dropped 34% to $0.6215. Ironwood said feedback from the FDA indicates that confirmatory Phase 3 trial is needed to seek approval of Apraglutide for patients with SBS with intestinal failure.
- Shares of Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited MMA were down 28% to $1.0996. Mixed Martial Arts Group shares jumped 92% on Friday after the company announced it had entered into a non-dilutive and unsecured $2 million revolving loan agreement.
- MarineMax, Inc. HZO was down, falling 8% to $17.36. Truist Securities analyst Michael Swartz maintained MarineMax with a Buy and lowered the price target from $38 to $26.
Commodities
In commodity news, oil traded down 0.8% to $60.99 while gold traded down 0.8% at $3,219.90.
Silver traded up 0.3% to $32.020 on Monday, while copper rose 1.3% to $4.5830.
Euro zone
European shares were higher today. The eurozone's STOXX 600 jumped 2.52%, Germany's DAX 40 gained 2.80% and France's CAC 40 climbed 2.40%. Spain's IBEX 35 Index surged 2.30%, while London's FTSE 100 rose 2.00%.
Asia Pacific Markets
Asian markets closed higher on Monday, with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 1.18%, China's Shanghai Composite gaining 0.76% and Hong Kong's Gang Seng index rising 2.40%.
Economics
Data on consumer inflation expectations will be released today.
Now Read This:
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.