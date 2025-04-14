Goldman Sachs, M&T Bank And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS to report quarterly earnings at $12.35 per share on revenue of $14.81 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Goldman Sachs shares rose 1.1% to $499.80 in after-hours trading.
- Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. TTNP announced a $1 million private placement consisting of convertible preferred stock. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 9% to $4.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting M&T Bank Corporation MTB to post quarterly earnings at $3.40 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. M&T Bank shares fell 1.7% to $155.34 in after-hours trading.
- Aon plc AON announced a 10% increase to its quarterly cash dividend. The company raised its quarterly dividend from 67.5 cents to 74.5 cents per share. Aon shares rose 0.1% to $376.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. PNFP to post quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $483.71 million after the closing bell. Pinnacle Financial Partners shares gained 0.6% to $90.58 in after-hours trading.
