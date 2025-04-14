April 14, 2025 3:31 AM 1 min read

Goldman Sachs, M&T Bank And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS to report quarterly earnings at $12.35 per share on revenue of $14.81 billion before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Goldman Sachs shares rose 1.1% to $499.80 in after-hours trading.
  • Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. TTNP announced a $1 million private placement consisting of convertible preferred stock. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 9% to $4.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting M&T Bank Corporation MTB to post quarterly earnings at $3.40 per share on revenue of $2.34 billion. The company will release earnings before the markets open. M&T Bank shares fell 1.7% to $155.34 in after-hours trading.

  • Aon plc AON announced a 10% increase to its quarterly cash dividend. The company raised its quarterly dividend from 67.5 cents to 74.5 cents per share. Aon shares rose 0.1% to $376.50 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. PNFP to post quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $483.71 million after the closing bell. Pinnacle Financial Partners shares gained 0.6% to $90.58 in after-hours trading.

Photo via Shutterstock

