Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the communication services sector.

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC

  • Dividend Yield: 3.78%
  • JP Morgan analyst David Karnovsky maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $119 to $116 on Jan. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.
  • Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $110 to $99 on Dec. 10, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.
  • Recent News: Omnicom will publish its first quarter results on Tuesday, April 15, after the New York Stock Exchange close of trading.
AT&T Inc. T

  • Dividend Yield: 4.21%
  • Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $27 to $32 on April 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.
  • Citigroup analyst Michael Rollins maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $28 to $32 on March 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.
  • Recent News: BT Group has reportedly approached AT&T and Orange SA ORANY about possible partnerships.
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. CCOI

  • Dividend Yield: 7.94%
  • UBS analyst Christopher Schoell initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $102 on Nov. 14, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.
  • B of A Securities analyst David Barden downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and cut the price target from $75 to $65 on Aug. 21, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.
  • Recent News: On Feb. 27, Cogent Communications reported a fourth-quarter revenue miss.
