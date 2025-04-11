Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Tech And Telecom Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the communication services sector.

Omnicom Group Inc. OMC

Dividend Yield: 3.78%

3.78% JP Morgan analyst David Karnovsky maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $119 to $116 on Jan. 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall maintained an Equal-Weight rating and slashed the price target from $110 to $99 on Dec. 10, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

Recent News: Omnicom will publish its first quarter results on Tuesday, April 15, after the New York Stock Exchange close of trading.

Omnicom will publish its first quarter results on Tuesday, April 15, after the New York Stock Exchange close of trading.

AT&T Inc. T

Dividend Yield: 4.21%

4.21% Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $27 to $32 on April 1, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Citigroup analyst Michael Rollins maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $28 to $32 on March 31, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

Recent News: BT Group has reportedly approached AT&T and Orange SA ORANY about possible partnerships.

BT Group has reportedly approached AT&T and Orange SA about possible partnerships.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. CCOI

Dividend Yield: 7.94%

7.94% UBS analyst Christopher Schoell initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $102 on Nov. 14, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

B of A Securities analyst David Barden downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform and cut the price target from $75 to $65 on Aug. 21, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.

Recent News: On Feb. 27, Cogent Communications reported a fourth-quarter revenue miss.

On Feb. 27, Cogent Communications reported a fourth-quarter revenue miss.

