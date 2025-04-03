AI-Powered Pizza? Papa Johns Taps Google Cloud For Smarter Orders

Papa John’s International Inc PZZA and Alphabet Inc’s GOOGL Google Cloud have entered a expanded multi-year partnership.

What Happened: The pizza chain will migrate to a Google Cloud-based point-of-sale (POS) system, enabling intelligent dispatching, route optimization, and automation of key restaurant processes.

By integrating artificial intelligence, the franchise hopes to streamline food orders, enhance customer engagement, and optimize delivery logistics.

Papa Johns has also introduced PJX, a specialized team that utilizes Google Cloud's AI, data analysis, and machine learning (ML) technologies.

The company anticipates that these advancements will lead to more frequent orders, higher spending per purchase, and reduced customer service expenses.

“Our partnership with Google Cloud will enable us to take personalization to the next level,” President and CEO Todd Penegor.

One of PJX's key focuses is using AI to anticipate customer needs. By leveraging Google BigQuery, Vertex AI, and Gemini, the system will suggest orders through push notifications and emails based on user preferences and upcoming events such as birthdays or sports games.

Google's generative AI is expected to improve Papa Johns’ loyalty program via customized discounts, special promotions, and targeted advertisements aligned with individual preferences and previous purchasing history.

Additionally, Papa Johns will implement an AI-powered chatbot to handle routine inquiries while transferring complex issues to live agents. The integration of voice AI for ordering will further streamline interactions.

Price Action: PZZA shares traded lower by 0.98% at $41.46 at last check Thursday.

Image: Shutterstock