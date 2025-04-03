Netflix Rolls Out Enhanced Subtitle & Dubbing Options On TV

Netflix Inc. NFLX has introduced a new feature on Wednesday aimed at enhancing the viewing experience for its global audience.

The streaming platform now enables users to choose from a complete list of available languages for any title when streaming on their TV.

This enhancement aligns Netflix's TV streaming capabilities with its mobile and web platforms, where users have already enjoyed a broad range of language options.

Given that non-English titles account for nearly a third of total viewership, this update is designed to improve accessibility and cater to a multilingual audience.

Also Read: AMC Expands Premium Movie Experience With IMAX Laser Upgrades In Landmark Deal

Netflix offers an extensive collection of TV series and films in over 30 languages, featuring acclaimed titles such as Squid Game (Korea), Berlin (Spain), Lupin (France), and the Academy Award-winning All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany).

With the latest language selection feature, audiences worldwide can more easily access subtitles and dubbing.

Beyond entertainment, Netflix said many subscribers use the platform to improve their foreign language skills, aided by features such as customizable subtitles and the “Browse by Language” tool available on PC.

The new update further supports multilingual learning by allowing viewers to mix and match audio and subtitle languages.

Also, in order to boost local content production, the company, in February, said it is doubling down on its commitment to Mexico's audiovisual industry with a new $1 billion investment.

J.P. Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth highlighted last week that Netflix is resilient against macroeconomic pressures due to its strong user engagement, averaging roughly two hours per household daily, as well as its cost-effectiveness and rich content offering.

Price Action: NFLX shares traded lower by 2.58% at $911.41 in premarket at last check Thursday.

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock.