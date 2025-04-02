This GE Vernova Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Wednesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Jefferies analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith initiated coverage on CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $42. CenterPoint Energy shares closed at $36.80 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Macquarie analyst Steve Koenig initiated coverage on Snowflake Inc. SNOW with a Neutral rating and announced a price target of $160. Snowflake shares closed at $149.54 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Redburn Atlantic analyst Jamie Clark initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics Incorporated DGX with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $195. Quest Diagnostics shares closed at $169.28 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Susquehanna analyst Charles Minervino initiated coverage on GE Vernova Inc. GEV with a Positive rating and announced a price target of $370. GE Vernova shares closed at $315.64 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Jared Shaw initiates coverage on BOK Financial Corporation BOKF with an Equal-Weight rating and announced a price target of $115. BOK Financial shares closed at $103.09 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
