April 1, 2025 1:56 PM 2 min read

Valaris Needs More Cost-Cutting To Hit 2025 EBITDA Target: Analyst

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

J.P. Morgan analyst Arun Jayaram reiterated the Underweight rating on Valaris Limited VAL on Monday, lowering the price forecast from $40 to $38.

The analyst suggests that while the company has made significant fleet rationalization efforts, it may still need to implement further cost-cutting measures to meet the mid-point of its 2025 EBITDA guidance of $530 million.

According to Jayaram, despite an incident causing two weeks of downtime on the DS-17 drillship in the first quarter of 2025, reduced downtime could lead to a slight EBITDA beat compared to the forecasted midpoint.

Meanwhile, the analyst acknowledges challenges such as a potential slowdown in demand in the ultra-deepwater market, utilization gaps from expiring contracts, and a reduction in opportunities for certain rigs.

Also Read: Tesla Stock Is Stuck In Reverse – Can Model Y Refresh Shift Gears?

There’s also a potential for more rig suspensions in Saudi Arabia, though some rigs leased to ARO continue to operate under short-term extensions while longer-term lease agreements are negotiated.

Jayaram projects 1Q25 EBITDA to be slightly above initial estimates due to reduced downtime.

The analyst has lowered their 2025 and 2026 EBITDA estimates to $522 million and $656 million, respectively, from previous projections of $539 million and $698 million.

Jayaram writes that these updated figures are 0.8% and 2.8% below Wall Street’s expectations.

The analyst now forecasts free cash flow of $28 million in 2025 and $132 million in 2026, assuming capital expenditures of $369 million (net of $75 million in reimbursements) for 2025 and $277 million for 2026.

The analyst notes that, due to the potential for ongoing white space challenges through 2025, investors may focus more on companies with a higher concentration of committed floater backlog.

Price Action: VAL stock is up 4.08% at $40.86 at last check Tuesday.

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock.

VAL Logo
VALValaris Ltd
$40.803.92%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum13.39
Growth-
Quality-
Value89.14
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
Analyst ColorEquitiesNewsPrice TargetReiterationTop StoriesMarketsAnalyst RatingsTrading IdeasGeneralBriefsExpert IdeasStories That Matter

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved