XPeng, Ultralife And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Ultralife Corp. ULBI to report quarterly earnings at 15 cents per share on revenue of $40.00 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Ultralife shares gained 3.7% to $5.58 in after-hours trading.
- XPeng Inc. XPEV reported that it delivered 33,205 Smart EVs, representing a 268% surge year-over-year, and topping 30,000 units for the fifth month in a row. For the first quarter, the company delivered 94,008 Smart EVs, representing a 331% year-over-year surge. XPENG shares gained 0.3% to $20.79 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting nCino Inc. NCNO to post quarterly earnings at 19 cents per share on revenue of $140.84 million. The company will release earnings after the markets close. nCino shares gained 2.4% to $28.13 in after-hours trading.
- Allarity Therapeutics Inc. ALLR reported FY24 financial results and beat its earnings expectations. Allarity Therapeutics shares jumped 8.9% to $1.0199 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. SPWH to post a quarterly loss at 6 cents per share on revenue of $329.61 million after the closing bell. Sportsman’s Warehouse shares gained 10.7% to $1.10 in the after-hours trading session.
