MSTR Stock Falls Over 3% In Monday Pre-Market: What's Going On?

The stock of Strategy Inc. MSTR, erstwhile MicroStrategy, fell 3.75% in premarket on Monday as Bitcoin BTC/USD continues to fall.

What Happened: As U.S. tariffs have been weighing on investor sentiment, the stocks are falling ahead of the so-called “Liberation Day,” or the day that “reciprocal tariffs” will be announced by the administration led by President Donald Trump.

Additionally, Bitcoin prices have been getting closer to the $80,000 per coin mark. BTC is down 12.7% in the first quarter, making it the worst first quarter of the year since 2018.

Why It Matters: As MSTR is the largest Bitcoin Treasury company, any movements in the BTC prices and stock market influence the Strategy stock.

The Michael Saylor-led company’s market capitalization stood at $75.95 billion, and as of March 23, it had invested $33.7 billion to purchase 506,137 Bitcoins, averaging at $66,608 per coin.

Price Action: The stock has fallen 3.53% on a year-to-date basis, whereas it was up 76.83% over a year. Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 QQQ, which tracks the Nasdaq 100 index, was down 1.44% to $462.20 in premarket.

Benzinga's Edge Rankings indicate a strong price trend in the short, medium and long term for MSTR. While the stock's Momentum ranking is exceptionally strong, ranking in the 99.98th percentile, it had weak growth and value rankings, the details for which are available here.

Its consensus price target was $494.93, with a ‘buy' rating, based on the 14 analysts tracked by Benzinga. The price targets ranged from a low of $140 to a high of $690. The latest ratings from Barclays, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, and Maxim Group averaged $493.67, implying a 76.31% upside.

