DOGE Blowback Aside, Elon Musk Thinks Tesla Stock Is Going To Do Fine: 'It's A Buying Opportunity'

Ever since Elon Musk began his stint in the Donald Trump Administration as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), he and his businesses have dealt with significant blowback.

Tesla Inc.’s TSLA brand has been impacted across key markets, resulting in a decline in sales and even outright vandalism against the company and its vehicles.

The company’s stock has taken a nosedive since December, nearly halving and destroying billions of dollars in shareholder value, with Musk alone taking a hit to the tune of $200 billion. Tesla was in such dire straits that President Donald Trump himself hosted an event for the company on the White House driveway.

SEE ALSO: Tesla Bull Says There Are ‘No Winners’ With Trump’s Auto Tariffs, Calls It ‘Pure Chaos’ For Global Supply Chains

What Happened: While addressing a town hall event on Sunday, Musk said that his effort to cut the government down to size is ‘costing me a lot,’ while adding that he was being pressured to stop doing this.

He finally went on to add that he thinks Tesla stock will do fine in the long run, and if anything, this is an opportunity for investors to buy the dip.

"Long term I think Tesla stock's going to do fine, so maybe it's a buying opportunity," Musk said.

Tesla has always been a polarizing stock, and this was long before its founder became so active in the public sphere. For years, there have been questions raised about its valuations, which are several times over legacy automotive companies, only for the stock to keep going up to prove naysayers wrong and short-sellers wrong.

Why It Matters: While we cannot take Musk’s words at face value, several leading analysts have since echoed the same, starting with Morgan Stanley MS, which believes that the pullback is a buying opportunity and that they expect Tesla shares to reach $800 from current levels, referring to it as an embodied AI compounder.

Adding to this is prominent Tesla bull, Ron Baron, who emphasizes the launch of the company’s robotaxis as the key catalyst to turn the stock around.

Time and time again, Tesla has proven naysayers and short-sellers wrong, and chances are that it might just do it again despite its souring public and brand perceptions.

READ MORE:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock