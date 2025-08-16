B-2 Stealth Bomber Roars Over Trump-Putin Stage In Alaska — Russian President Gazes Skyward At Nuclear-Capable Jet That Hit Iranian Sites In June

On Friday, the U.S. put its military power on vivid display as a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, built by Northrop Grumman Corp. NOC thundered overhead during President Donald Trump's high-stakes meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

B-2 Flyover Marks Tense Summit

The video, shared by Trump aide Margo Martin on X, formerly Twitter, showed Trump and Putin walking down a red carpet at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson when the bomber, flanked by fighter jets, roared across the sky.

Designed with stealth technology, it can evade advanced air defenses and deliver precision strikes. Earlier this year, U.S. forces reportedly used the B-2 to drop bombs on Iran's Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan nuclear facilities.

Summit Yields No Ukraine Breakthrough

Despite the powerful display, the nearly three-hour meeting between Trump and Putin ended without progress toward halting Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Both leaders described the talks as constructive but revealed no concrete steps toward peace.

“There were many, many points that we agreed on. I would say a couple of big ones that we haven’t quite got there, but we’ve made some headway… There’s no deal until there’s a deal,” Trump told reporters afterward.

Putin called the talks a "reference point" for future U.S.–Russia relations but repeated Moscow's stance that the war's "root causes" must be addressed before lasting peace.

Trump said he would brief Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and NATO allies on the meeting and still hopes to arrange a three-way meeting.

Price Action: Northrop Grumman shares inched up 0.041% in Friday's regular session and added another 0.37% in after-hours trading, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings show that NOC has sustained a strong upward trend over the short, medium and long term. More detailed performance insights can be found here.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Evan El-Amin / Shutterstock.com