Trump Makes It Clear He's Not Joking About A Third Term: 'A Lot Of People Want Me To Do It'

On Sunday, President Donald Trump hinted at a possible third-term run, raising questions about constitutional limits.

What Happened: Trump did not rule out the possibility of a third term in office, despite the 22nd Amendment of the Constitution prohibiting such an action.

“A lot of people want me to do it,” said Trump. The president, however, said that it was “very early” and he had a “long way to go.” He disclosed that he was focused on his current term for now, reported NBC News.

When Trump was pressed, whether he would like another term, he made it clear that he was “not joking.”

When questioned about a potential scenario where Vice President JD Vance could assume the presidency and then transfer the role to Trump, the President acknowledged it as a possible method. However, he refrained from discussing any other methods.

“There are methods which you could do it,” said Trump, without providing further details, according to the report.

Amending the Constitution to remove the two-term limit would be a complex process, necessitating a two-thirds vote from Congress or two-thirds of the states agreeing to call a constitutional convention for proposing changes. Subsequently, ratification from three-quarters of the states would be required.

Despite these constitutional challenges, Trump referred to his poll numbers, implying that “a lot of people would like me to” serve a third term. Steve Bannon, a Trump ally, also voiced his belief that Trump could “run and win again in 2028.”

See Also: Chamath Palihapitiya Agrees You Should No Longer Learn To Code, Says Parents Should Advise Their Kids To Focus On These Subjects Instead

Why It Matters: This isn’t the first time Trump has entertained the idea of a third term. He sparked speculation about a potential third term during his address at the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in May 2024.

However, critics have questioned Trump’s capacity to lead, with former National Security Advisor John Bolton expressing skepticism about Trump’s potential to become a dictator.

In February, the White House posted on X an image of Trump on a magazine cover, wearing a crown, with the title “Long Live the King.”

Image via Shutterstock

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool