President Donald Trump has expressed fury over recent remarks by Russian President Vladimir Putin suggesting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should be replaced.

What Happened: In a weekend interview, Trump said he was "very angry" and warned of economic retaliation if Russia fails to cooperate on halting the Ukraine war.

Putin proposed a transitional government for Ukraine, which would effectively push out Zelenskyy. Trump, in response, threatened to impose sweeping “secondary tariffs” on any country purchasing Russian oil, including a 25% to 50% tariff on Russian crude and related products.

Trump made Ukraine a centerpiece of his foreign policy agenda and has pushed for an end to the war. His team helped broker a partial ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, allowing safe passage in the Black Sea and a halt on attacks targeting energy infrastructure. But tensions with Moscow remain high.

"If Russia and I are unable to make a deal on stopping the bloodshed in Ukraine, and if I think it was Russia's fault — which it might not be — but if I think it was Russia's fault, I am going to put secondary tariffs on oil, on all oil coming out of Russia," Trump told to NBC News.

Despite previous criticism of Zelenskyy, Trump signaled he would act against Putin if diplomacy fails. He also said he plans to speak with Putin again this week. "The anger dissipates quickly… if he does the right thing," Trump said, describing their relationship as "very good."

Trump said he also "was pissed off" about Putin's comments about temporary governance and that his anger about Putin's comments had been made known to Moscow.

Trump's tariff threats echo a similar strategy he applied to Venezuela, where countries importing oil from Caracas risked U.S. trade penalties. The same could apply to top buyers of Russian oil such as China, India, Turkey, and Brazil.

