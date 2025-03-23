Putin Prayed for 'His Friend' Trump at Church After Assassination Attempt

Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly prayed for the safety of Donald Trump following an assassination attempt last July. The information was disclosed by special envoy Steve Witkoff, who also mentioned a unique gift from Putin to Trump.

What Happened: According to a report, Putin, a devout Russian Orthodox Christian, immediately went to his local church to pray for Trump’s safety after learning about the assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pa. last July. Putin considers Trump a personal friend, Witkoff said.

Witkoff, during an interview with Tucker Carlson, detailed Putin’s actions, “Putin told me a story, Tucker, about how when the president was shot, he went to his local church and met with his priest and prayed for the president. Not because he could become the president of the United States, but because he has a friendship with him and he was praying for his friend.”

"President Putin had commissioned a beautiful portrait of President Trump, from the leading Russian artist, and actually gave it to me and asked me to take it home to President Trump," Witkoff added.

Also Read: Mary Trump Slams Uncle: ‘Trump and His Corrupt Fascist Regime Are Aligned With the Agenda of Vladimir Putin and Moscow'

The assassination attempt on Trump was carried out by Thomas Matthew Crooks, whose bullet grazed the president’s right ear. A Russian spokesperson suggested that the hostile “atmosphere around candidate Trump” created by his opponents was the catalyst for the assassination attempt.

Putin also commissioned a portrait of Trump from a renowned Russian artist and gave it to Witkoff to deliver to the 47th president. Trump was “clearly touched by it”, according to Witkoff.

Why It Matters: Witkoff’s meeting with Putin was primarily to negotiate a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine amidst the ongoing conflict.

While the Kremlin rejected the Trump administration’s proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, it agreed to a 30-day halt on attacks on “energy and infrastructure”.

This incident underscores the personal rapport between Trump and Putin, which could potentially influence future diplomatic negotiations.

Read Next

Putin Agrees With Trump: Ukraine War Avoidable if Trump Had Been in Office

Image: Shutterstock