March 28, 2025 1:09 AM 1 min read

Lululemon, Braze And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Comments

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects Super League Enterprise, Inc. SLE to report a quarterly loss at 26 cents per share on revenue of $5.50 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Super League Enterprise shares gained 5.9% to $0.4195 in after-hours trading.
  • Braze, Inc. BRZE reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued strong FY26 adjusted EPS guidance. Braze shares jumped 11.6% to $40.95 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Katapult Holdings, Inc. KPLT to post quarterly loss at $1.77 per share on revenue of $62.20 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Katapult shares slipped 2.9% to $12.60 in after-hours trading.

  • Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU reported better-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter. The company said it expects full-year 2025 revenue to be in the range of $11.15 billion to $11.3 billion versus estimates of $11.301 billion. The company sees full-year earnings in the range of $14.95 to $15.15 per share versus estimates of $15.30 per share. Lululemon shares fell 10.1% to $307.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • AAR Corp. AIR posted upbeat earnings for the third quarter, while sales missed estimates. AAR shares gained 0.7% to $68.80 in the after-hours trading session.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

