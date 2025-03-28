Lululemon, Braze And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday

With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Wall Street expects Super League Enterprise, Inc . SLE to report a quarterly loss at 26 cents per share on revenue of $5.50 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Super League Enterprise shares gained 5.9% to $0.4195 in after-hours trading.

. to report a quarterly loss at 26 cents per share on revenue of $5.50 million before the opening bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Super League Enterprise shares gained 5.9% to $0.4195 in after-hours trading. Braze, Inc . BRZE reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued strong FY26 adjusted EPS guidance. Braze shares jumped 11.6% to $40.95 in the after-hours trading session.

. reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results and issued strong FY26 adjusted EPS guidance. Braze shares jumped 11.6% to $40.95 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Katapult Holdings, Inc. KPLT to post quarterly loss at $1.77 per share on revenue of $62.20 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Katapult shares slipped 2.9% to $12.60 in after-hours trading.

Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU reported better-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter. The company said it expects full-year 2025 revenue to be in the range of $11.15 billion to $11.3 billion versus estimates of $11.301 billion. The company sees full-year earnings in the range of $14.95 to $15.15 per share versus estimates of $15.30 per share. Lululemon shares fell 10.1% to $307.00 in the after-hours trading session.

reported better-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter. The company said it expects full-year 2025 revenue to be in the range of $11.15 billion to $11.3 billion versus estimates of $11.301 billion. The company sees full-year earnings in the range of $14.95 to $15.15 per share versus estimates of $15.30 per share. Lululemon shares fell 10.1% to $307.00 in the after-hours trading session. AAR Corp. AIR posted upbeat earnings for the third quarter, while sales missed estimates. AAR shares gained 0.7% to $68.80 in the after-hours trading session.

