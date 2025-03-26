4 EV Stocks Soaring As Tesla Tumbles

NBA legend Michael Jordan once famously said, "Republicans buy sneakers too," emphasizing his choice to steer clear of politics while his iconic shoes propelled Nike to the pinnacle of sports retail.

That’s advice Tesla TSLA shareholders may wish the company’s CEO, Elon Musk, had taken to heart. Shares are down more than 32% this year, as Musk’s heavy involvement with the new administration has cratered Tesla’s electric vehicle (EV) sales.

Tesla sales are down 40% in Europe compared to last year, even as total EV sales soared by 26%. The picture is only slightly rosier in the U.S., with Tesla sales down 11% in January. In China, the world’s largest market for electric vehicles, Tesla has been overtaken by a domestic rival for the first time.

But all this bad news for Tesla has been great news for other EV makers.

Here are four non-Tesla EV stocks set to profit from soaring EV sales.

BYD Company Ltd.

News of BYD Company's BYDDY battery breakthrough earlier this month sent the stock to new all-time highs. BYD's new Super-E platform promises to provide a range of 249 miles with a simple five-minute charge, easing a major customer concern. However, investors with keen eyes have had BYD on their radar for a while, as the stock has risen 88% in the last 12 months (including a 43% rip over the previous three). As mentioned above, the company is now outselling Tesla in China, and the government has been providing very accommodating policies.

BYD is a conglomerate with several divisions. BYD Auto is the most well-known, thanks to its electric and hybrid vehicles and battery charging solutions. Still, the company also has BYD Electronics and FinDream, which manufacture electronic parts, vehicle components and batteries. The automotive division brings in 80% of the company's revenue. The stock trades at 32 times earnings, far cheaper than TSLA, and the chart shows signs of the uptrend continuing. The share price is firmly above both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicates that the upside momentum remains intact.

Volkswagen AG

The German automotive giant, Volkswagen Ag VWAGY is finally showing signs of breaking out of a multi-year downtrend. Tesla's losses in Europe have been Volkswagen's gains as registration numbers are skyrocketing for several of the firm's vehicles, including the newest top-selling European battery-powered EV: the Volkswagen ID.4. The Volkswagen ID.7 had the third most number of registrations to start the year, an upswing of more than 650%. On the plug-in hybrid side, the Volkswagen Tiguan is the second-highest-selling model in 2025, with an upstick of 250% over the previous period in 2024.

Volkswagen stock is down more than 25% in the last 12 months, but momentum is beginning to turn. Shares are up over 20% year-to-date, and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), a momentum indicator, is starting to send bullish signals. VWAGY trades at just 4.8 times earnings and pays a healthy 8% dividend yield. And let's not forget the stimulus set to be unleashed in Germany, some of which will surely find its way to automakers like Volkswagen.

Toyota Motors Corp.

Toyota Motors TM is the world’s largest automaker, with a market cap above $251 billion and an annual revenue of about $309 billion. Toyota is choosing to focus on plug-in hybrids over full-battery electric cars, and the RAV4 SUV is a top choice for customers looking for a mix of electric and gas power.

Toyota controls more than 10% of the world's automobile market share, giving it a tremendous opportunity to eat into Tesla's EV sales. The company already has high margins, reporting a 20.32% gross margin rate and a 10.86% profit margin rate in the most recent quarter. The stock has a forward Price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 8.80 and a Price-to-sales (P/S) rate of 0.86, implying this $250 billion behemoth is undervalued. Additionally, the stock pays a 3.5% dividend yield and scored a 97.95 in Value and 98.51 in Quality on Benzinga Edge rankings, indicating both short- and medium-term upside. Another bullish signal was triggered recently as the stock price breached the 50-day moving average after nearly a year of trading below it.

Honda Motor Co Ltd.

Honda Motor HMC may not dominate the automobile market share like Toyota. Still, the Tokyo-based manufacturer is known for its highly reliable and safe vehicles, such as the popular Honda Accord and Civic sedan models. The company also has several hybrids and electric cars on its line, including the plug-in versions of the Accord, Civi, and CR-V, a fully electric Honda Prologue, and the fuel cell-powered CR-V e-FCEV.

HMC scores a 99.67 in Value and 98.67 in Quality on Benzinga Edge; it trades at just 6.6 times forward earnings and 0.32 times sales. And while a 4.8% profit margin is something Tesla would scoff at, it's still a fair number for an automobile manufacturer. The stock hit a multi-year bottom in December 2024 but has since recovered from under $23 to over $30 to start 2025. Like Toyota, this stock is hovering near its 50-day moving average, which had previously acted as a resistance level. Toyota broke through this resistance. Keep tracking Honda to see if its stock does the same.

Photo: Shutterstock