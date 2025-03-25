Netflix, Spotify Can Weather Economic Uncertainty Because Of Subscription-Based Models, Says Jim Cramer: Here's What Their Charts Indicate

Technology companies using a subscription-based business model are more likely to weather economic uncertainty amid the ongoing big-tech selloff, according to CNBC’s Jim Cramer. The charts of both Netflix Inc. NFLX and Spotify Technology SA SPOT showcase a bullish trend based on the Benzinga Pro data.

What Happened: Chartist Bob Lang‘s analysis, reviewed by Cramer, indicates positive outlooks for Spotify and Netflix, with potential for Roku Inc. ROKU. Cramer highlights their subscription models’ resilience amidst macroeconomic uncertainty.

"If I were to do this, I would buy common stock Spotify, I would buy common stock Netflix, and I would buy calls on Roku – that way I cut off my downside," said Cramer on his Mad Money show on Monday.

Why It Matters: Here’s an analysis of Netflix and Spotify’s daily charts.

Netflix

Netflix was higher by 9.62% on a year-to-date basis, outperforming many tech peers, highlighted Cramer. He says that its daily charts reveal a recent rebound with high volume and the MACD exhibits a bullish crossover, a significant positive signal.

According to the data from Benzinga Pro, NFLX’s share price of $971.99 apiece as of Monday’s close was trading above its short and long-term trading averages, whereas its relative strength index of 54 was in the neutral zone.

However, the momentum indicator MACD indicates that the stock is in a bearish trend as the score of its MACD line was -2.52, showing that its 12-period exponential moving average is below the 26-period EMA.

However, the histogram has a positive number of 6.14, meaning that the MACD line is rising and getting closer to the signal line. This is a bullish sign within a bearish trend. It shows that the bearish momentum is decreasing.

Benzinga’s Edge Rankings indicate robust price trends across short, medium, and long-term periods. Momentum is exceptionally strong, ranking in the 93.35th percentile, and growth, based on historical earnings and revenue, is also solid at the 70.04th percentile. Further valuation and fundamental details are available here.

See Also: Goldman Forecasts 3% Growth For S&P 500 Over Next Decade: Expert Contradicts, Says It Has ‘No Relationship’ With Real Returns

Spotify

Cramer said that Spotify, which has gained 32.09% in 2025 is benefiting from the growing popularity of music streaming. He also highlighted that its MACD is positive with a sticky business model.

SPOT’s share price was also above its eight-, 20-, 50- and 200-day daily moving averages, signaling a bullish trend. Its RSI stood at a neutral value of 57.19.

Similarly, its MACD indicator showcased a bullish trend as the MACD line was positive at 4.48, indicating that its 12-period EMA was above the 26-period EMA.

Benzinga’s Edge Rankings for Spotify also show a strong price trend in the short, medium, and long term. Its momentum ranking was sturdy at 97.23th percentile. However, its other rankings were at concerning levels, click here to learn more about them.

Price Action: NFLX was below the flatline by 0.047% in premarket trading on Tuesday, whereas SPOT was down 0.12%.

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, rose in premarket on Tuesday. The SPY was up 0.10% to $574.62, while the QQQ advanced 0.043% to $490.87, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock