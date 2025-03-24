Wall Street saw a strong rally on Monday as investors grew optimistic about easing trade tensions and solid economic data. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq posted their best gains in months, with the S&P 500 climbing 1.76% to 5,767.57 and the Nasdaq rising 2.3% to 18,188.59. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1.4% higher at 42,583.22.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

MicroAlgo Inc. MLGO

MicroAlgo shares skyrocketed by 455.16% to close at $13.99. The stock’s intraday high was $15.34, with a low of $3.83, while its 52-week high and low stand at $509.4 and $1.11 respectively. The surge followed the company’s announcement of a $20 million offering to settle a convertible bond agreement.

Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR

Palantir’s stock rose 6.37% to close at $96.75, with an intraday high and low of $97.39 and $92.28 respectively. The 52-week high stands at $125.41, and the low at $20.33. The rise was driven by increasing investor confidence in the company’s AI capabilities and government contracts.

23andMe Holding Co. ME

23andMe’s stock tumbled by 59.22%, closing at $0.73. The stock’s intraday high was $0.97, with a low of $0.73, and its 52-week high and low are $12.76 and $0.73 respectively. The company’s shares plunged following its voluntary filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to enable a sale process.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD

AMD shares rose 6.96% to close at $113.85, with an intraday high and low of $114.85 and $109.4 respectively. The 52-week high stands at $187.28, and the low at $94.73. The stock moved higher amid reports suggesting the U.S. could narrow upcoming tariffs.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s stock jumped 11.93% to close at $278.39. The stock’s intraday high was $278.64, with a low of $256.33, while its 52-week high and low stand at $488.54 and $138.80 respectively. The rise comes despite a new documentary that might have investors questioning CEO Elon Musk’s political influence.

