Cathie Wood Bets On Baidu As Chinese AI Buzz Intensifies, Ark Loads Up On $12.4 Million Worth Of Stock

On Monday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made significant trades, notably increasing its stake in Baidu Inc. BIDU. This move comes amid Baidu’s recent advancements in artificial intelligence, positioning itself as a formidable player in the tech industry.
The Baidu Trade
Ark Invest’s purchase of Baidu Inc. shares on Monday was executed through its ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW. The funds acquired 44,623 and 84,828 shares respectively, totaling 129,451 shares. With Baidu’s closing price at $95.87, the investment amounts to approximately $12.41 million. This acquisition aligns with Baidu’s recent unveiling of its advanced AI models, ERNIE X1 and ERNIE 4.5, which aim to challenge leading competitors like OpenAI and DeepSeek.
Other Key Trades:
- Beam Therapeutics Inc – Ark Invest purchased 120,217 shares through ARKK and 22,946 shares via ARKG.
- UiPath Inc – A total of 161,225 shares were sold by ARKQ and 81,861 shares by ARKK.
- Iridium Communications Inc. – Acquired 120,343 shares through ARKK, 12,420 shares through ARKQ and 7,839 shares through ARKX.
- Roblox Corp – Sold 78,406 shares by ARKW.
