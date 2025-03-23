Apple's Siri AI Crisis, Security Flaws, And China Sales Woes: This Week In Appleverse

The past week has been a rollercoaster for Apple Inc. AAPL, with the tech giant facing a series of challenges from internal turmoil to security oversights. The company’s stock has taken a hit, falling over 12% this year.

Amid these issues, CEO Tim Cook is reportedly making strategic changes to revive the struggling Siri assistant and catch up in the generative AI race.

Here’s a recap of the major stories that unfolded over the week.

Tim Cook Bets on Mike Rockwell to Revive Siri

Apple CEO Cook has reportedly reshuffled its AI leadership to revive the struggling Siri assistant. Mike Rockwell, the executive behind the Vision Pro headset, has been moved into a new leadership role overseeing Siri, pulling the virtual assistant out from under AI chief John Giannandrea’s control.

Read the full article here.

Apple’s Passwords App Exposes Users to Phishing Attacks

Security researchers found that the Passwords app introduced with Apple’s iOS 18 was using unencrypted HTTP connections, leaving users exposed to potential phishing attacks until a quiet fix was issued.

Read the full article here.

Apple’s AI Crisis Peaks Ahead of Executive Retreat

Apple is reportedly entering its annual Top 100 executive retreat this week amidst mounting criticism over the company’s stalled artificial intelligence efforts.

Read the full article here.

Apple Struggles to Fix Siri’s AI Failures

Apple is reportedly facing internal turmoil as it struggles to fix major AI failures in Siri, with a top executive calling the delays ugly and embarrassing after the company prematurely marketed features that weren’t ready.

Read the full article here.

iPhone 16e Sales Surge, But China Sales Expected to Slide

Apple’s newly released iPhone 16e is off to a strong start, but analysts say it won’t be enough to offset the tech giant’s declining sales in China this year.

Read the full article here.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock