Jamie Dimon Reveals He Will Remain JPMorgan's CEO For 'Few More Years,' Jokes He Won't Swear This Time

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM, addressed employees at a town hall meeting on Thursday at the bank’s Dallas corporate conference center in Plano, Texas.

What Happened: Dimon humorously opened the session, which lasted about an hour, with a joke, promising, "No swearing this time,” setting a relaxed tone, according to a report by Fortune. He discussed his future at JPMorgan, stating he plans to remain CEO for a “few more years” before transitioning to a chairman role.

He also expressed interest in joining a nonprofit board post-JPMorgan, according to attendees.

Dimon addressed the bank’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts, reaffirming its commitment to these initiatives.

However, Jennifer Piepszak, JPMorgan’s COO, announced a name change to DOI—diversity, opportunity, and inclusion—in a memo on Friday. The bank plans to reduce certain training and reallocate programs to different business lines.

See Also: Tesla Record Highest Trade-Ins Amid Backlash Against CEO Elon Musk, Surge In Vandalism

Dimon also touched on the bank’s return-to-office policy, emphasizing the benefits of in-person work for young employees. Despite logistical challenges, he praised the facilities team for their efforts. The meeting followed a February session where Dimon faced employee frustration over the return-to-office mandate.

Why It Matters: The town hall meeting comes amidst ongoing discussions about JPMorgan’s return-to-office policy. Jamie Dimon has been vocal about his stance on the importance of in-office work, arguing that remote work can hinder creativity and slow decision-making.

In a previous town hall, he addressed employee concerns, stating, “You don’t have to work at JPMorgan” if they disagreed with the policy.

Additionally, Dimon has weighed in on broader economic issues, highlighting concerns over geopolitical tensions and potential tariff impacts. During a conversation with Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Dimon described the economy as experiencing a “soft landing” but noted the presence of significant turbulence.

He emphasized the uncertainty surrounding proposed tax plans and the impact of tariffs on the global economy.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock