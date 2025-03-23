Trump's Education Overhaul, Ukraine Resource Access, Deportation Controversy, And US-EU Tensions: This Week In Politics

The past week has been a whirlwind of news, with the Trump administration making headlines on multiple fronts. From a shake-up in the education sector to controversial deportation practices, the administration’s actions have sparked widespread discussion. Let’s dive into the top stories of the week.

Trump Dismantles Department of Education

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at dismantling the U.S. Department of Education. The order also transfers federal student loan servicing to the Small Business Administration. Trump’s order instructs Education Secretary Linda McMahon to facilitate the dissolution of the Department of Education and return educational authority to the states.

Read the full article here.

Revised Terms for Access to Ukraine’s Resources

The Trump administration is pushing for revised terms to access Ukraine's critical minerals and energy assets. This move is part of a larger strategy to secure a peace agreement with Russia. The U.S. is persuading Kyiv to agree to comprehensive terms about the ownership and control of a joint investment fund.

Read the full article here.

Trump Administration’s Deportation Practices Under Scrutiny

A federal judge has criticized the Trump administration for its handling of Venezuelan deportation flights. The administration has been accused of not providing sufficient details about the flights and failing to respond adequately to a court order.

Read the full article here.

Bill Gates Warns of Global Health Funding Gaps

Microsoft Corp. co-founder, Bill Gates, has urged the Trump administration to maintain funding for international health initiatives. Gates warned that his foundation cannot compensate for the potential shortfall caused by cuts to the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

Read the full article here.

US-EU Tensions Escalate

French MEP Raphael Glucksmann has criticized the Trump administration’s stance on U.S.-European relations. Glucksmann’s comments came in response to a statement made by White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, leading to an escalation in tensions between the U.S. and EU.

Read the full article here.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock