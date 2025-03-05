Elon Musk Slams Attacks On Tesla Vehicles After Incident In Brookline: '...Vandalism Is Not Free Speech'

Elon Musk on Tuesday took to social media platform X to slam attacks on Tesla Inc. TSLA vehicles and said that vandalism is not free speech.

What Happened: “Damaging the property of others, aka vandalism, is not free speech!,” Musk said.

The billionaire CEO was responding to a video shared by the Brookline police department featuring an individual who put decal stickers on Tesla vehicles in the Brookline village area.

In the video, the vandal could be seen telling a Tesla driver that putting the sticker is his “free speech” while also recommending that the vehicle owner get a “better car.”

The Brookline PD, in its post, sought information on the individual to identify them. The police department said in a later post on Facebook that the suspect had been identified.

Damaging the property of others, aka vandalism, is not free speech! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 4, 2025

The police know of three individuals who reported that their cars were targeted, the department said. The Brookline police did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

Why It Matters: This is not the first instance of vandalism against Tesla vehicles or property over the past week.

A fire erupted in the early hours of Monday at a Tesla supercharger in Littleton, Massachusetts, damaging seven chargers.

Littleton Fire Chief Steele McCurdy said in a statement on Monday that local and state investigators believe the charging station was intentionally set on fire. The Littleton Police Department confirmed that there were no injuries due to the arson attempt.

Protests are ongoing across Tesla showrooms and charging stations in the U.S. against Tesla CEO Elon Musk‘s attempt to reduce the federal workforce as part of his role as leader of the Department of Government Efficiency constituted by President Trump.

The protests, under the banner "Tesla takedown," call on people to sell their Tesla vehicles and dump their stock in a bid to stop Musk.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock