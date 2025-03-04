Tesla Supercharger In Littleton, Massachusetts Set On Fire: Elon Musk-Led EV Giant Says No Customers Were Using Them

Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is offering a reward of up to $5000 for individuals who have a tip on the fire that erupted in the early hours of Monday at a Tesla Inc. TSLA supercharger in Littleton, Massachusetts.

What Happened: Littleton Fire Chief Steele McCurdy said in a statement on Monday that local and state investigators believe the charging station was intentionally set on fire. They added that those providing information that helps solve the arson attempt can gain awards up to $5000 under the Arson Watch reward program.

Investigators from @LittletonFD, @LittletonMAPD, and the @MassStatePolice Fire Investigation Unit assigned to @MassFireMarshal believe this morning's fire at an EV charging station was intentionally set. Tipsters can call 1-800-682-9229: https://t.co/9UqruREcK4 pic.twitter.com/8qNZjl2aTl — Massachusetts Department of Fire Services (@MassDFS) March 4, 2025

The fire broke out at the Tesla charging station at The Point Shopping Center on Constitution Avenue early on Monday morning. The Littleton Fire Department and Police Department responded to the fire just after 1 a.m. after a neighbor reported the fire. Seven chargers experienced heavy fire damage, the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services said.

“Based on evidence at the scene, Littleton Fire, Littleton Police, and State Police fire investigators collectively determined that the fire had been intentionally set,” the department said while adding that the investigation is “open and active.”

The Littleton Police Department confirmed that there were no injuries due to the arson attempt.

Tesla Aims To Bring Supercharger Back Online: “No customers were charging at time of the fire,” Tesla said in a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

The charging posts and wire will be replaced in less than 48 hours, and an arson investigation is ongoing, it added.

No customers were charging at time of the fire. Posts & wire will be replaced in <48hrs. Critical infrastructure for EV drivers. Arson investigation ongoing with @LittletonMAPD. — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) March 4, 2025

Why It Matters: Protests are ongoing across Tesla showrooms and charging stations in the U.S. against Tesla CEO Elon Musk‘s attempt to reduce the federal workforce as part of his role as leader of the Department of Government Efficiency constituted by President Trump.

According to data from Action Network, a platform that helps organize for certain causes, protests are also planned in Virginia, Oregon, California, Washington, and Maryland over the coming days.

The protests, under the banner “Tesla takedown,” call on people to sell their Tesla vehicles and dump their stock in a bid to stop Musk.

