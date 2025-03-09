Bill Ackman Clashes With David Sacks Over Ukraine Strategy, Asks If US Should Let Russia 'Take The Rest Of Eastern Europe'

On Sunday, Bill Ackman responded to a post by David Sacks regarding the U.S. involvement in Ukraine. Ackman questioned the implications of allowing Russia to control Ukraine, emphasizing the strategic importance of Ukraine’s resources.

What Happened: Ackman posed a rhetorical question, asking if it would be beneficial for the U.S. to let Russia dominate Ukraine and its valuable resources, including rare earths and agriculture. He further inquired about the potential consequences if Russia were to expand its influence over Eastern Europe.

Ackman asked, “Once Russia has Ukraine, do we let them take the rest of Eastern Europe?”

So you are saying it would be better if we allowed Russia to take control of Ukraine and control their rare earths, agriculture and other resources? How would that be better for the United States? And once Russia has Ukraine, do we let them take the rest of Eastern Europe? — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) March 9, 2025

Sacks had previously posted on X that the U.S. should “never have gotten involved in Ukraine.” He claimed that the military-industrial complex profit and so did the family of former President Joe Biden, but Ukraine suffered.

The United States should never have gotten involved in Ukraine. The military-industrial complex profited. The Biden Family grifted. USAID grafted. Ukraine suffered. — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) March 8, 2025

In response to Ackman, Sacks countered that Ukraine’s neutrality from 1991 to 2014 did not cause issues for the U.S. and criticized the decision to involve Ukraine in NATO and support a coup in 2014.

See Also: Mark Carney Takes Justin Trudeau’s Job As Canada’s New PM, Ready to Face Trump’s Tariff Threats: ‘I Know How To Manage Crises’

Why It Matters: Ackman’s comments come amid ongoing discussions about U.S. foreign policy and national security. Previously, Ackman has advocated for the U.S. to provide Ukraine with comprehensive support to combat Russian aggression. He has also expressed the need for decisive action from the U.S. government in response to the conflict.

In the past, Ackman has urged Biden to take a stronger stance against Russia, emphasizing the importance of demonstrating American values. Ackman endorsed President Donald Trump for the 2024 election further.

Ackman had expressed fears of a World War 3 and said that the world had become a much more dangerous place under the Biden administration. He said, “I think Trump is going to end the war in Ukraine… Trump is a dealmaker, this is what he, in fact, does for a living.”

Trump recently paused U.S. military aid to Ukraine, pressuring President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to pursue peace talks with Russia, citing frustration over Ukraine’s stance on the war. Trump’s approval rating remained at 49%, with 44% of voters disapproving of his handling of the Ukraine war, as Americans remain divided on U.S. aid and the conflict’s outcome.

Image via Shutterstock

Check This Out:

Lawmakers Made Huge Investments This Year. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool