Elon Musk's xAI Expands, Apple Delays Siri, Meta's AI Assistant May Get Paid Subscriptions, And More: This Week In AI

The past week was a whirlwind of activity in the tech world, with artificial intelligence (AI) taking center stage. From Elon Musk‘s xAI expanding its supercomputer footprint to Apple Inc. AAPL delaying its next-gen Siri, the AI landscape continues to evolve. Here’s a roundup of the top stories.
Elon Musk’s xAI Acquires Massive Property for Supercomputer Expansion
Elon Musk’s AI venture, xAI, has made a significant investment in Southwest Memphis, Tennessee. The company has purchased a 1-million-square-foot property, building on its previous announcement to scale its supercomputer, Colossus, to house at least one million GPUs in the state. The move marks a significant step in xAI’s expansion strategy.
Apple Delays Next-Gen Siri
In a surprising turn of events, Apple has confirmed that its highly anticipated Siri upgrade, which includes AI-powered personalization and contextual awareness, will roll out later than expected. The delay was confirmed by Apple spokesperson Jacqueline Roy. The tech giant has yet to announce a new release date.
Meta AI Assistant May Get Paid Subscriptions, Ads
Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta Platforms Inc. META is reportedly planning to introduce improved voice features into its latest open-source large language model, Llama 4. The move indicates a potential shift towards paid subscriptions and ads, as Meta continues to enhance its AI capabilities.
Palantir Delivers AI-Powered Battle Stations to US Army
Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR has delivered mobile battle stations to the U.S. Army under its $178 million military deal. The Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node (TITAN) system marks the debut of a software company as a prime defense contractor.
Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt Warns Against Global Race for Superintelligent AI
Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, along with Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang and Center for AI Safety Director Dan Hendrycks, has issued a warning against a global race to develop superintelligent AI. The experts expressed concerns over the U.S. government's potential pursuit of artificial general intelligence (AGI) in a manner akin to the Manhattan Project.
