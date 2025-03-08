Cathie Wood-Led Ark Invest Roblox, Roku, UiPath As Markets Take A Dip

On Friday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made some significant trades, with notable activity around stocks such as Roblox Corp. RBLX, Roku Inc. ROKU, UiPath Inc. PATH, Ibotta Inc. IBTA, Personalis Inc. PSNL, Absci Corp. ABSI, and Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. RXRX.

The RBLX Trade

Ark Invest sold shares of Roblox Corp across multiple ETFs. The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ARKF, ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ARKW funds sold 1394, 1919, and 6558 shares respectively. This move came as Roblox’s stock closed at $57.17, down 2.39% on the day.

The total value of the sold shares, calculated from the latest closing price, amounts to approximately $568,000.

The ROKU Trade

Shares of Roku Inc were also sold across the ARKF, ARKK, and ARKW funds, totaling 3615, 6910, and 17704 shares respectively. Roku’s stock closed at $76.67, down 3.68% on the day.

The total value of the sold shares, calculated from the latest closing price, is approximately $2.3 million.

The PATH Trade

Shares of UiPath Inc were sold across the ARKK, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ARKQ, and ARKW funds, totaling 237840, 11003, and 83559 shares respectively. UiPath’s stock closed at $12.31, up 4.77% on the day.

The total value of the sold shares, calculated from the latest closing price, is approximately $3.6 million.

The IBTA, PSNL, ABSI, and RXRX Trades

On the buying side, Ark Invest added shares of Ibotta Inc, Personalis Inc, Absci Corp, and Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc to its ARKF and ARKG funds. The total value of these purchases, calculated from the latest closing prices, is approximately $2.8 million.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

