Meta, TikTok, And Snapchat Push Back Against YouTube's Exemption From Australia's Social Media Ban For Children

Major tech firms, including Meta Platforms, Inc. META, ByteDance-owned TikTok, and Snap Inc.'s SNAP Snapchat, are urging Australia to reconsider the exemption of YouTube, an online video sharing platform owned by Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google, from its ban on social media access for users under 16.

What Happened: Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, criticized the decision, stating that YouTube uses the same algorithm-driven content recommendations and social features as other platforms, exposing young users to similar risks, reported Reuters.

TikTok called the exemption "illogical, anticompetitive, and short-sighted," urging the Australian government to enforce a consistent policy across all social media companies.

Snapchat argued that no company should receive preferential treatment and that all platforms must be held to the same regulatory standards.

Why It Matters: Australia passed one of the world's strictest social media regulations in November 2024, requiring platforms to bar users under 16 or face fines of up to A$49.5 million ($31 million).

However, YouTube has been granted an exemption because it is considered a key educational tool and allows supervised access through family accounts.

YouTube has previously stated in public online announcements that it is intensifying its moderation efforts and expanding its criteria for identifying harmful content through its automated detection system.

