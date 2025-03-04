Delta And Shake Shack Bring First-Class Burgers To New Routes

Starting March 4, Delta Air Lines Inc DAL is introducing Shake Shack Inc SHAK burgers in First Class on select routes, including those departing from Atlanta, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, and Seattle.

This marks the expansion of the popular partnership, which was first launched in Boston in 2024. The Shake Shack Cheeseburger, chips, and a brownie will be available to First Class passengers on flights over 900 miles.

First Class passengers can choose the Shake Shack Cheeseburger as their meal for lunch or dinner prior to their flight.

They have the option to select or modify their entrée up to 24 hours before departure through the Fly Delta app or via a link provided in their email, available starting seven days ahead of their flight.

In honor of the new Shake Shack offering, Delta, Shake Shack, and Uber Eats have teamed up for a special promotion.

SkyMiles members who join the Delta x Uber waitlist by March 6 will receive a ‘buy one, get one free' ShackBurger deal on Uber Eats, available until March 14.

Alongside the Shake Shack menu, Delta is introducing the Biscoff Sandwich cookie and special meals tailored to dietary preferences.

The airline is also expanding its seasonal wine selection and adding zero-proof beverages like hibiscus ginger beer and Italian spritz on select flights.

"This is part of our work to partner with brands our customers already know and love while continuing to raise the bar for the in-flight experience – whether that's making your favorite cheeseburger available at 35,000 feet, or ensuring you have a variety of fresh meals to choose from that fuel you on your adventure," said Managing Director of Onboard Service, Stephanie Laster.

Price Action: DAL shares are trading lower by 4.31% at $55.93 at the last check on Tuesday.

