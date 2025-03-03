March 3, 2025 6:15 AM 3 min read

Asia Markets Mixed, Europe Advances, Gold Gains 1.2% - Global Markets Today While US Slept

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

On Friday, February 28, U.S. markets closed higher after a volatile session, with tech stocks rising despite a dip in Dell. A heated exchange between President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the White House added uncertainty over Ukraine, briefly unsettling markets.

Meanwhile, inflation data met expectations, but weak consumer spending fueled concerns about stagflation and Federal Reserve policy. The Federal Reserve’s key inflation measure slowed in January, with headline PCE rising 2.5% year-over-year, down from 2.6% in December, while core PCE increased 2.6%. Monthly PCE inflation rose 0.3%, and personal income surged 0.9%, exceeding forecasts. Food prices climbed 0.3%, energy costs eased, and the personal savings rate increased to 4.6%.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with information technology, financials, and consumer discretionary stocks leading the gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.39% to close at 43,840.91, the S&P 500 gained 1.59% to 5,954.50, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 1.63% to 18,847.28.

Asia Markets Today

  • On Monday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.81% to 37,823.50, led by gains in the Mining, Gas & Water and Insurance sectors.
  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.90%, closing at 8,245.70, led by gains in the Energy, IT and Resources sectors.
  • India’s Nifty 50 was up 0.08% to 22,143.15, and the Nifty 500 gained 0.14% to 19,909.15. Gains in the Capital Goods, Power, and Consumer Durables sectors led shares higher, while losses in the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Oil and Gas sectors led shares lower.
  • China’s Shanghai Composite slipped 0.12% to 3,316.93, and the Shanghai Shenzhen CSI 300 fell 0.04% to 3,888.47.
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.28%, ending the session at 23,006.27.

Eurozone at 05:30 AM ET

  • The European STOXX 50 was up 0.65%.
  • Germany’s DAX gained 1.32%.
  • France’s CAC rose 0.70%.
  • U.K.’s FTSE 100 index traded higher by 0.53%
  • European shares neared record highs Monday as defense stocks surged on increased military spending plans.

Commodities at 05:30 AM ET

  • Crude Oil WTI was trading lower by 0.10% at $69.69/bbl, and Brent was down 0.01% at $72.80/bbl.
  • Oil prices edged higher Monday as strong Chinese manufacturing data boosted demand optimism—however, concerns over U.S. tariffs, a Ukraine peace deal, and global economic uncertainty limited gains.
  • Natural Gas gained 0.10% to $3.838.
  • Gold was trading higher by 1.17% at $2,882.00, Silver was up 1.62% to $32.008, and Copper rose 0.96% to $4.5915.     

U.S. Futures at 05:30 AM ET

  • Dow futures were up 0.15%, S&P 500 futures gained 0.37%, and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.33%.
  • U.S. stock futures edged higher Monday after sharp monthly losses, with investors cautious ahead of new tariffs and key economic data. February saw significant declines due to tariff concerns and tech volatility.

Forex at 05:30 AM ET

  • The U.S. Dollar Index slipped 0.48% to 107.09, USD/JPY was up 0.09% to 150.85, and USD/AUD fell 0.11% to 1.6074.
  • The U.S. dollar retreated Monday as European leaders pushed for a Ukraine-Russia peace deal, boosting the euro. The dollar also eased amid uncertainty over tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

Photo by Pavel Bobrovskiy via Shutterstock

ADIV Logo
ADIVSmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF
$16.022.23%
Overview
ASHR Logo
ASHRXtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF
$26.54-0.11%
BBEU Logo
BBEUJPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF
$61.66-%
BOIL Logo
BOILProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas
$78.720.61%
CQQQ Logo
CQQQInvesco China Technology ETF
$46.000.92%
DBC Logo
DBCInvesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund
$21.92-0.36%
EEM Logo
EEMiShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund
$43.340.30%
EEMA Logo
EEMAiShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
$74.501.80%
EWU Logo
EWUiShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF
--%
EZU Logo
EZUiShares MSCI Eurozone ETF
$52.490.19%
FLAX Logo
FLAXFranklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF
$23.17-%
FXA Logo
FXAInvesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust
$62.431.61%
FXB Logo
FXBInvesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust
$121.250.32%
FXC Logo
FXCInvesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust
$67.890.53%
FXE Logo
FXEInvesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust
$95.800.06%
FXI Logo
FXIiShares China Large-Cap ETF
--%
GLD Logo
GLDSPDR Gold Trust
$265.000.66%
GSG Logo
GSGiShares GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Fund
$22.09-0.45%
GXC Logo
GXCSPDR S&P China ETF
--%
IEMG Logo
IEMGiShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
$53.44-%
IEUR Logo
IEURiShares Core MSCI Europe ETF
$59.950.03%
IEV Logo
IEViShares Europe ETF
$58.080.10%
SPEM Logo
SPEMSPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF
$38.870.03%
SPY Logo
SPYSPDR S&P 500
$595.880.29%
UNG Logo
UNGUnited States Natural Gas Fund LP
$20.33-0.05%
USDU Logo
USDUWisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund
$27.890.86%
USO Logo
USOUnited States Oil Fund
$74.89-0.44%
UUP Logo
UUPInvesco DB USD Index Bullish Fund ETF
$29.27-0.41%
VGK Logo
VGKVanguard FTSEEuropean ETF
$70.790.84%
VWO Logo
VWOVanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
--%
