Nvidia, Soundhound AI, Dell Technologies, And Meta Platforms Make Headlines: This Week In Artificial Intelligence

The past week has been a rollercoaster ride for the tech industry, with artificial intelligence (AI) taking the spotlight. From IPO announcements to earnings reports and ambitious projections, the world of AI has been abuzz with activity. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines.

Nvidia-Backed CoreWeave Eyes $4 Billion IPO:

CoreWeave, a cloud computing firm supported by Nvidia Corp. NVDA, is gearing up for an initial public offering (IPO). The company is aiming to raise $4 billion, with a valuation exceeding $35 billion.

SoundHound AI’s CEO Discusses AI’s Role in Transforming the World

Following SoundHound AI’s SOUN earnings beat, Benzinga interviewed its founder and CEO, Keyvan Mohajer. Mohajer discussed the company’s journey from a Stanford dorm room to becoming a major player in the AI industry.

Nvidia Wipes $375 Billion Of Investor Wealth

Despite strong Q4 earnings, shares of Nvidia Corp. NVDA have fallen 13.13% in 2025, erasing approximately $375 billion in investor wealth. Analysts attribute this to concerns about the company’s gross margins.

Dell Technologies Projects $15 Billion AI Server Revenue For FY26

Despite a mixed Q4, Dell Technologies Inc. DELL remains optimistic about its AI server business. The company projects a growth of at least $15 billion in the fiscal year 2026 and announced an 18% increase in annual dividend.

Apollo Global Management In Talks To Lead $35 Billion Financing For Meta’s AI Data Centers

Apollo Global Management is reportedly in talks to lead a $35 billion financing deal to support Meta Platforms Inc. META in developing new data centers across the U.S.

