Junk Bond Warning, Buffett's Tax Views, Trump's Trust, Musk's UBI Prediction, And Mortgage Rates: This Week In Economy

The past week was a whirlwind of economic signals, investor insights, political trust ratings, futuristic predictions, and housing market trends. From an economist’s warning about junk bond spreads to Warren Buffett’s take on corporate taxes, the news was buzzing with intriguing stories. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines.

Junk Bond Spreads Flash 2007 Warning

According to Otavio Costa, a macro strategist at Crescat Capital, the prolonged period of unusually low junk bond spreads could be setting the stage for a dramatic market reversal. Costa notes that the credit spreads of high-yield or junk corporate bonds have remained below 3% for over 100 days, a situation eerily similar to the pre-crisis conditions of May 2007.

Warren Buffett’s Tax Views

Legendary investor Warren Buffett of Berkshire Hathaway made headlines with his candid views on America’s massive deficit and the likelihood of higher taxes. Buffett pointed out that the government’s current fiscal strategy can’t last forever and that something has to give.

Trump’s Trust Ratings

A recent YouGov survey shows that 52% of Americans trust former President Donald Trump on immigration and 47% on the economy. However, his trustworthiness takes a hit when it comes to environmental and healthcare issues.

Elon Musk’s UBI Prediction

Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla Inc., predicts that universal basic income will eventually be high due to the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence and automation. Musk sees a future where jobs traditionally done by humans could rapidly vanish.

Mortgage Rates Drop

Mortgage rates have dropped to their lowest levels since December 2024, but demand for home loans has stalled. The average interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages declined to 6.88% in the week ended Feb. 21, down from 6.93% in the previous week.

