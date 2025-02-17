A recent poll suggests that 52% of Americans trust President Donald Trump‘s ability to handle immigration, while 47% trust him with the economy. However, his trustworthiness takes a hit when it comes to environmental and healthcare issues.

What Happened: The YouGov survey, conducted from Jan. 4 to Jan. 28, shows a clear partisan divide in trust levels. A significant majority of Republicans express high confidence in Trump on all surveyed issues, especially the economy (87%), immigration (87%), and foreign policy (84%).

However, these figures represent a slight decline from November 2024.

Trump implemented several immigration-related measures during his first week in office, including new border policies and increased enforcement. However, these actions have affected established legal immigration processes.

Trump has also introduced numerous energy policies that have dismantled environmental safeguards, pleasing his supporters and the fossil fuel sector but raising concerns among environmentalists.

Why It Matters: The YouGov survey results highlight the deep partisan divide in the country, with Republicans and Democrats having vastly different views on President Trump’s ability to handle key issues.

This divide is likely to influence the upcoming mid-term elections, with each party trying to leverage their base’s trust or mistrust in the President.

