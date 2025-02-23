Bill Gates' Concerns, Nvidia' Leap In Genetic Research, Elon Musk's Grok Beats OpenAI's ChatGPT, And More: This Week In AI

The week was abuzz with news from the tech world, with artificial intelligence (AI) taking center stage. From Bill Gates issuing a warning to the next generation to Nvidia Corp. NVDA and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA making strides in AI, the weekend was anything but quiet. Let’s dive into the top stories.

Bill Gates’ Warning to the Next Generation

In a recent address, Microsoft Corp. co-founder, Bill Gates, outlined critical challenges that future generations need to tackle. Gates emphasized the importance of addressing bioterrorism, climate change, and artificial intelligence. He also noted the persistent threat of nuclear war and stressed the need for societal unity to combat polarization.

Nvidia’s Leap into Assistive Tech

Nvidia has unveiled ‘Signs’, an innovative AI-powered platform designed to enhance American Sign Language (ASL) learning and accessibility. The platform, developed in partnership with the American Society for Deaf Children and Hello Monday, marks Nvidia’s entry into the assistive technology space.

Alibaba’s AI Strategy

Alibaba Group executives believe that the real value in AI will come from cloud infrastructure rather than the models themselves. During Alibaba’s third-quarter earnings call, an executive addressed the impact of DeepSeek’s free large-language models and AI monetization strategies.

Elon Musk’s Grok Tops App Store

Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI’s Grok has surpassed OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, and China’s DeepSeek to become the leading productivity app on Apple Inc.’s AAPL App Store. Musk shared a screenshot highlighting the achievement of Grok, noting that it secured the top position without even launching its voice mode and additional upcoming features.

Nvidia’s Evo 2 Set to Transform Genetic Research

NVIDIA has introduced Evo 2, an advanced AI system aimed at transforming the field of biological research. Evo 2 is set to fast-track advancements in genetics and medicine by rapidly analyzing and generating genetic code from a wide range of organisms. According to Nvidia, this project ‘provides insights into DNA, RNA and proteins across diverse species.'

