5 Stocks That Could Suffer With Canadian Tariffs

Trump’s plans to place tariffs on Canada has come as a surprise, and many businesses are scrambling to deal with the potential fallout.

Candidate Trump gave little indication that Canadian tariffs were on the table during his campaign, but now our northerly neighbors face tariffs of as much as 25% on all goods crossing into the United States.

Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reached a deal to delay the tariffs until March, but the threat of increased costs is already causing some companies to take action – and Canadian consumers to boycott US products.

Here are the five companies that will suffer the most from this surprise trade war.

During the company's recent earnings conference call, Ford CEO Jim Farley said that prolonged tariffs on Canada and Mexico would have a significant impact on the US auto industry. But it's not just the auto industry that's come to rely on trading partners. Energy, agriculture, and manufacturing are other sectors that will be affected by increased costs from Canadian goods.

Today, we'll examine five stocks that heavily rely on Canadian imports. Although these companies are in different industries, all would face pressure if the maximum 25% tariff is enacted.

Molson Coors Beverage Co. TAP

Molson Coors could be hit twice by tariffs since the company imports not only Canadian beers to the United States but also aluminum for cans of domestically produced beverages. Molson is responsible for several popular beers like Molson Canadian and Molson Dry. The company would also be at risk of retaliatory tariffs as Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, and Blue Moon are also popular beverages imported to Canada from the United States.

The tariff threat comes at an inopportune time for Molson Coors, as the company reported a top and bottom line beat on its February 13 earnings report but projects low single-digit sales growth over the full 2025 year.

TAP shares have been in a tailspin since Thanksgiving, dropping from $62 to $53 before the recent earnings jump. Despite the quality report, this could be an excellent spot to unload the stock before the Trump administration hits Canada with forceful tariffs. Based on Benzinga's market search, TAP shares are covered by 27 different analysts with an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.

Stellantis N.V. STLA

The auto industry is at the highest risk of pain from tariffs, and Stellantis could face pressure from several angles. The company was formed when Chrysler merged with the French manufacturer PCA Group and currently makes Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, and Jeep vehicles in North America. Unfortunately, Stellantis production occurs in countries where the Trump administration has threatened harsh tariffs, namely Canada, Mexico, and the European Union.

Stellantis currently has two manufacturing plants in Canada, located in Toronto and Windsor. The Toronto plant produces engine and transmission parts and aluminum die castings, while the Windsor plant manufactures Chrysler Pacifica and Dodge Charger vehicles (yes, the Charger is made in Canada, not the United States). STLA shares have plummeted since making an early 2024 high, and the stock is trading firmly below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. And to pile on the bearish sentiment, Barclays and RBC Capital both downgraded the stock to Neutral last October.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. AAP

The auto industry is in crisis mode following the tariff announcements, but most of the focus has been on car manufacturers like Stellantis, Ford, and General Motors. However, the after-market car part business is another central industry area, and many DIY car projects will become more expensive if 25% tariffs on Canada take effect.

The three major DIY auto parts stores in the United States are AutoZone, O'Reilly Automotive, and Advance Auto Parts. Right now, AAP looks to be in the worst shape. The company saw its revenue growth decline by 3% over the last 12 months, while AZO and ORLY each increased revenue year over year. AAP also has the slowest inventory turnover, the smallest free cash flow pile, and the highest price-to-earnings ratio of the three primary auto parts dealers. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and 50-day and 200-day moving averages also continue sending bearish signals, so avoid AAP shares until the tariff threat fades.

D.R. Horton Inc. DHI

D.R. Horton is the biggest homebuilder in the United States, and the firm has been sounding some alarms about housing costs in the face of tariffs and declining workforce participation. Lumber imports from Canada are key to homebuilders like DHI, and house buyers are already stretched thin by high prices and 7% mortgage rates. It is unlikely homebuilders have much more room to pass costs onto consumers, which could further exacerbate a tepid US housing market.

DHI stock has dropped from $156 to $129 in the span of just a few weeks, thanks to pressure on housing inputs like lumber, steel, and aluminum. Analysts are also becoming more bearish on homebuilders as Bank of America downgraded the stock immediately following inauguration day, citing rising costs and weak return on equity. DHI posted a bad earnings and revenue miss in Q3 2024 but rebounded with a top and bottom line beat in Q4. This earnings boost could provide an exit ramp for investors who aren't optimistic about housing in 2025.

Enbridge Inc. ENB

Energy is another sector at the forefront of tariff troubles, and Enbridge Inc. is one of the pipeline providers in the crosshairs. Enbridge is a major exporter of crude oil, natural gas, and renewables to the United States through its network of pipelines, distribution systems, and storage facilities. However, if the Trump administration is serious about cutting down on Canadian energy imports, ENB shares could also tumble from their current levels.

From a technical perspective, the RSI could hint at ENB stock's next move. Following the early February drawdown, the share price quickly rebounded to mid-January levels, but a divergence emerged as the RSI made a strong pivot downward after nearing 70, which is the traditional signal for an overbought stock. With technical and fundamental headwinds in play, ENB shares could struggle to maintain their momentum in 2025.

