February 11, 2025 7:54 AM 2 min read

This First Solar Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Comments

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Samir Khanal upgraded the rating for Brixmor Property Group Inc. BRX from In-Line to Outperform and maintained the price target of $31. Brixmor Property shares closed at $26.18 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Mizuho analyst Maheep Mandloi upgraded First Solar, Inc. FSLR from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $218 to $259. First Solar shares closed at $162.89 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Lonegan upgraded TXNM Energy, Inc. TXNM from In-Line to Outperform and boosted the price target from $51 to $54. TXNM Energy shares closed at $48.90 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • UBS analyst Lloyd Walmsley upgraded the rating for Compass, Inc. COMP from Neutral to Buy and lifted the price target from $7 to $11. Compass shares closed at $7.38 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Keybanc analyst Philip Gibbs upgraded Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $155 price target. Steel Dynamics shares closed at $132.87 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

