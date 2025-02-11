This First Solar Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Tuesday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Evercore ISI Group analyst Samir Khanal upgraded the rating for Brixmor Property Group Inc. BRX from In-Line to Outperform and maintained the price target of $31. Brixmor Property shares closed at $26.18 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

from In-Line to Outperform and maintained the price target of $31. Brixmor Property shares closed at $26.18 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. Mizuho analyst Maheep Mandloi upgraded First Solar, Inc . FSLR from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $218 to $259. First Solar shares closed at $162.89 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $218 to $259. First Solar shares closed at $162.89 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. Evercore ISI Group analyst Michael Lonegan upgraded TXNM Energy, Inc . TXNM from In-Line to Outperform and boosted the price target from $51 to $54. TXNM Energy shares closed at $48.90 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from In-Line to Outperform and boosted the price target from $51 to $54. TXNM Energy shares closed at $48.90 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. UBS analyst Lloyd Walmsley upgraded the rating for Compass, Inc . COMP from Neutral to Buy and lifted the price target from $7 to $11. Compass shares closed at $7.38 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. from Neutral to Buy and lifted the price target from $7 to $11. Compass shares closed at $7.38 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock. Keybanc analyst Philip Gibbs upgraded Steel Dynamics, Inc. STLD from Sector Weight to Overweight and announced a $155 price target. Steel Dynamics shares closed at $132.87 on Monday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying FSLR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next: