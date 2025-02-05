Cathie Wood Sells Palantir Shares As Rally Cools Down, Ark Invest Also Dumps Nearly $7 Million Worth Of Robinhood Stock

On Wednesday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made significant trades involving Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR and Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD. These trades occurred amid notable developments in both companies, drawing attention from investors and market analysts.

The Palantir Trade

On Wednesday, Ark Invest, through its ARK Innovation ETF ARKK, decided to offload 5,495 shares of Palantir. This move came as Palantir’s stock soared following its impressive fourth-quarter earnings report. The company reported a 36% year-over-year increase in total revenue, with substantial growth in its U.S. commercial and government sectors. The Palantir rally has since simmered down with the stock ending 2.4% lower at $101.36 on Wednesday. This valued the Ark trade at approximately $556,973.

Palantir’s stock performance has been remarkable, showing a 34.8% upside since 2025 began.The retail investing community actively engaging with the company’s prospects. The recent earnings report has only fueled this enthusiasm, showcasing the company’s strong performance and future potential.

Notably, Ark chose to offload nearly $7.4 million worth of Palantir shares a day earlier amid the searing rally in the stock on Tuesday.

The Robinhood Trade

Ark Invest also made moves involving Robinhood through its flagship ARKK fund. The company recently faced challenges after its plan to offer event contracts for Super Bowl LIX was halted due to a complaint from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Robinhood had intended to launch these contracts in collaboration with Kalshi, but the plan was scrapped following regulatory pressure.

Despite this setback, Robinhood is expanding its trading services, including futures trading for Bitcoin BTC/USD, oil, and gold. This strategic move into derivative markets indicates Robinhood’s efforts to diversify its offerings and attract a broader user base. The developments surrounding Robinhood highlight the dynamic nature of the financial services industry and the challenges companies face in navigating regulatory landscapes.

On Wednesday, Ark sold 127,952 Robinhood stocks worth $6.9 million. Robinhood shares ended the day 3.1% higher at $54.20.

Other Key Trades:

Crisper Therapeutics (CRSP): Ark Invest purchased 159,139 shares through ARKK and 28,199 shares through ARKG.

10X Genomics Inc (TXG): Acquired 77,594 shares via ARKK.

Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST): Bought 15,291 shares from ARKK.

Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT): Sold 100 shares through ARKQ.

Image via Shutterstock

