Dow Trims Losses After Trump Delays Mexico, Canada Tariffs: Greed Index Remains In 'Fear' Zone

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed some improvement in the overall market sentiment, while the index remained in the “Fear” zone on Monday.

U.S. stocks settled lower on Monday, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 100 points during the session after President Donald Trump announced plans to pause tariffs against Mexico for one month. The index dipped as much as 665.6 points earlier during the session.

Owens & Minor Inc. OMI shares dipped 35% on Monday after the company issued lower-than-expected fourth-quarter and FY24 preliminary revenue results. Tyson Foods Inc. TSN posted better-than-expected first-quarter FY25 earnings results.

On the economic data front, U.S. construction spending increased by 0.5% month-over-month to an annual rate of $2,192 billion in December following a revised 0.2% gain in November. The ISM manufacturing PMI for the US climbed to 50.9 in January versus a revised reading of 49.2 in December topping estimates of 49.8.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a negative note, with consumer discretionary, information technology, and industrials stocks recording losses on Monday. However, utilities and consumer staples stocks bucked the overall market trend, closing the session higher.

The Dow Jones closed lower by around 123 points to 44,421.91 on Monday. The S&P 500 fell 0.76% to 5,994.57, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 1.20% at 19,391.96 during Monday's session.

Investors are awaiting earnings results from Electronic Arts Inc. EA, Pfizer Inc. PFE, and PepsiCo Inc. PEP today.

What is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 44.1, the index remained in the “Fear” zone on Monday, versus a prior reading of 40.5.

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

