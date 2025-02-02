Apple's Big Week: Starlink Partnership, Deepseek Praise, Tariff Concerns, Earnings Beat And Urgent Security Fixes

The past week has been a whirlwind for Apple Inc. AAPL, with a slew of significant developments. From a surprising partnership with SpaceX and T-Mobile to bring Starlink satellite texting to iPhones, to CEO Tim Cook’s praise for China’s DeepSeek, the tech giant has been making headlines. Amidst these developments, Apple also navigated tariff concerns, delivered better-than-expected results, and released an urgent security fix for iOS. Let’s dive into the details.

Apple Teams Up with SpaceX and T-Mobile for Starlink Satellite Texting

In an unexpected move, Apple has collaborated with Elon Musk’s SpaceX and T-Mobile US Inc. to integrate Starlink satellite texting capabilities into iPhones. The new feature is part of the latest iPhone software update, iOS 18.3, and T-Mobile has initiated a limited beta test for some iPhone users to experience the Starlink service. Read the full article here.

Tim Cook Lauds China’s DeepSeek

During Apple’s first-quarter earnings call, CEO Cook praised DeepSeek, a China-based AI startup. The conversation revolved around the perception that Cupertino is benefiting from lower compute costs and how changes in the cost landscape could impact Apple’s margins. Read the full article here.

Apple’s Stance on Trump’s Tariff Policies

In the same earnings call, Cook was questioned about the potential impact of President Donald Trump's tariff policies on Apple. Cook remained tight-lipped, stating, "We are monitoring the situation and don't have anything more to add than that." This comes as Apple navigates a complex global market, where tariffs could significantly impact its supply chain and pricing strategies. Read the full article here.

Apple’s Better-Than-Expected Results

Apple delivered better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter results, with revenue of $124.3 billion, slightly exceeding analyst estimates. Despite some weakness in iPhone sales, particularly in China, Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management suggested that the quarter wasn't as disappointing as initial numbers indicated. Read the full article here.

Urgent Security Fixes in iOS 18.3

Apple has released iOS 18.3, addressing 29 security vulnerabilities, one of which was already being actively exploited. The update is crucial for all iPhone users to ensure the security of their devices. Read the full article here.

