iOS 18.3 Released With Urgent Security Fixes — Here's Why Every iPhone User Should Update Immediately

Apple Inc. AAPL has released iOS 18.3, addressing 29 security vulnerabilities.

What Happened: The update addresses multiple security flaws, with one already being actively exploited.

The exploited vulnerability tracked as CVE-2025-24085, involves a flaw in CoreMedia that could allow a malicious application to gain elevated privileges on the device.

Apple confirmed that this flaw may have been used in attacks targeting earlier iOS versions before iOS 17.2, making the update particularly urgent for users on older versions.

Screenshot

See Also: Apple AirPods With Cameras? Rumors Persist About Next-Gen Features

Other Key Vulnerabilities Addressed In iOS 18.3

The update fixes two significant Kernel bugs that could allow malicious apps to gain root privileges or execute code with Kernel-level access. These vulnerabilities tracked as CVE-2025-24107, target the core of iOS, making them critical to patch.

Apple also addressed multiple WebKit issues, the engine behind Safari. One WebKit bug could allow command injection, while another could result in unexpected app crashes or code execution. An AirPlay vulnerability was also patched.

Additionally, a bug in Passkeys was resolved, which previously allowed unauthorized Bluetooth access through malicious apps.

Subscribe to the Benzinga Tech Trends newsletter to get all the latest tech developments delivered to your inbox.

Device Compatibility

iOS 18.3 is available for a wide range of Apple devices.

How To Update Your iPhone

To update your device to iOS 18.3, go to Settings > General > Software Update. Download and install the update to ensure your iPhone is secure.

Why It Matters: Apple reportedly plans to release the iOS 18.4 update in April. As per reports, iOS 18.4 is expected to bring enhancements such as a smarter Siri, expanded language support for Apple Intelligence, and improved functionality for apps like Home.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Check out more of Benzinga's Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.