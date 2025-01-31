January 31, 2025 5:54 AM 2 min read

DeepSeek's AI Model Shook Wall Street, But A New Report Says Chinese State Accounts Helped Fan The Flames

Chinese state-affiliated social media accounts reportedly promoted DeepSeek’s AI models, just days before a significant downturn in U.S. tech stocks.

What Happened: These accounts, including those of Chinese diplomats and state media, amplified media coverage of DeepSeek’s launch, reported Reuters, citing a report by online analysis firm Graphika.

They promoted the narrative that DeepSeek was challenging U.S. dominance in the AI sector. The messaging was disseminated on platforms like Elon Musk’s X, Instagram and Facebook owned by Meta Platforms, Inc. META, and Chinese services Toutiao and Weibo.

Why It Matters: Graphika noted a spike in discussions about DeepSeek’s advancements compared to OpenAI’s ChatGPT on X.

​​By Monday, DeepSeek’s AI assistant had surpassed ChatGPT in downloads on the App Store

On the same day, global investors offloaded U.S. tech stocks, leading to a staggering $593 billion decline in Nvidia Corporation’s NVDA market value—the largest single-day loss ever recorded for a Wall Street company.

Previously, billionaire investor Bill Ackman speculated on the potential financial gains for DeepSeek’s hedge fund affiliate from the tech stock rout.

OpenAI has accused DeepSeek of using its proprietary models without authorization, intensifying concerns over intellectual property protection. The White House has also placed DeepSeek under scrutiny for potential national security risks.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via MidJourney

