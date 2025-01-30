Brunswick Q4 Earnings: Revenue Beat, EPS Beat, 'Cautious' Q1 Outlook And More

Brunswick Corp BC reported fourth-quarter financial results before the market open on Thursday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q4 Revenue: $1.154 billion, versus estimates of $1.051 billion

Q4 Adjusted EPS: 24 cents, versus estimates of 21 cents

Brunswick ended the quarter with $286.7 million in cash and marketable securities, down $193 million from the end of 2023.

“We had a very solid finish to 2024 characterized by significant cash generation in the fourth quarter, further outboard engine market share gains, successful new product launches, and optimal operating performance in the circumstances, all of which enabled us to conclude full-year 2024 slightly ahead of our recent expectations,” said David Foulkes, CEO of Brunswick.

Outlook: Brunswick expects first-quarter revenue to be between $1 billion and $1.2 billion versus estimates of $1.27 billion. The marine recreation company expects first-quarter adjusted earnings to be between 15 cents and 25 cents per share versus estimates of $1.08 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Brunswick sees full-year 2025 revenue in the range of $5.2 billion to $5.6 billion versus estimates of $5.28 billion. The company expects full-year 2025 adjusted earnings of $3.50 to $5.0 per share versus estimates of $5.14 per share.

“2025 has the potential to be a year of steadily easing financial conditions, and while we enter the year with a cautious outlook, particularly for the first quarter, we have already launched many new products across our businesses and we remain extremely focused on delivering steady free cash flow and resilient EPS, and driving continued strong shareholder returns,” the company said.

BC Price Action: Brunswick shares were up 3.29% at $70.31 at the time of publication Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

