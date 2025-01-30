January 30, 2025 5:55 AM 2 min read

Asia And Europe Markets Advance, Silver Rallies - Global Markets Today While US Slept

by Akanksha Bakshi Benzinga Editor
Follow
Comments
Zinger Key Points

On Wednesday, January 29th, U.S. markets closed lower, with tech shares weighing on the S&P 500. Nvidia and Microsoft declined after a tech selloff linked to Chinese AI competition. The Fed kept rates steady, softening its stance on inflation progress. Powell’s remarks reassured markets, but future rate cuts and economic policies remain uncertain.

In economic data, the U.S. trade deficit in goods rose to a record $122.11 billion in December, up from a revised $103.5 billion in November. Wholesale inventories dropped 0.5% to $898 billion, following a 0.1% decline the previous month, contrary to market expectations of a 0.2% increase.

Most S&P 500 sectors fell Wednesday, led by tech, real estate, and healthcare, while consumer staples and communication services gained.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.31% and closed at 44,713.52, the S&P 500 closed lower by 0.47% at 6,039.31, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.51% to finish at 19,632.32.  

Aisa Markets Today

  • On Thursday, Japan’s Nikkei 225 closed higher by 0.03% at 39,472.50, led by gains in the Communication, Electrical/Machinery, and Manufacturing sectors.
  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.55% at 8,493.70, led by gains in the Energy, Consumer Discretionary and Consumer Staples sectors.
  • India’s Nifty 50 closed higher by 0.58% at 23,296.85, and Nifty 500 rose 0.40%, closing at 21,331.25, led by gains in the Oil & Gas, Real Estate and Public Sector Undertakings sectors.
  • China markets were closed for the Chinese New Year holiday.

Eurozone at 05:30 AM ET

  • The European STOXX 50 was up 0.66%.
  • Germany’s DAX rose 0.39%.
  • France’s CAC gained 0.46%.
  • U.K.’s FTSE index 100 traded higher by 0.29%.

Commodities at 05:30 AM ET

  • Crude Oil WTI was trading lower by 0.32% at $72.41/bbl, and Brent was down 0.33% at $75.36/bbl.
  • Oil prices remained stable Thursday as markets awaited OPEC+ talks and reacted to Trump’s tariff threats on Canada and Mexico. U.S. crude stockpiles rose, while Russian exports declined due to sanctions.
  • Natural Gas gained 0.79% to $3.195.
  • Gold was trading higher by 0.81% at $2,816.19, Silver was up 2.15% to $32.068, and Copper rose 0.51% to $4.3055.

U.S. Futures at 05:30 AM ET

Dow futures were up 0.41%, S&P 500 futures gained 0.35% and Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.46%.

Forex at 05:30 AM ET

The U.S. dollar index declined 0.01% to 107.96, the USD/JPY fell 0.46% to 154.45, and the USD/AUD rose 0.09% to 1.6059.

Photo by Pavel Bobrovskiy via Shutterstock

ADIV Logo
ADIVSmartETFs Asia Pacific Dividend Builder ETF
$16.274.20%
Overview
ASHR Logo
ASHRXtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF
$26.21-0.15%
BBEU Logo
BBEUJPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF
$59.110.31%
BOIL Logo
BOILProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas
$56.300.86%
CQQQ Logo
CQQQInvesco China Technology ETF
$41.451.37%
DBC Logo
DBCInvesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund
$21.99-%
EEM Logo
EEMiShares MSCI Emerging Index Fund
$42.600.26%
EEMA Logo
EEMAiShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF
$72.13-%
EWU Logo
EWUiShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF
$35.27-%
EZU Logo
EZUiShares MSCI Eurozone ETF
$50.620.18%
FLAX Logo
FLAXFranklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF
$25.5012.0%
FXA Logo
FXAInvesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust
$61.70-%
FXB Logo
FXBInvesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust
$119.46-0.26%
FXC Logo
FXCInvesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust
$67.78-%
FXE Logo
FXEInvesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust
$96.360.19%
FXI Logo
FXIiShares China Large-Cap ETF
$31.850.06%
GLD Logo
GLDSPDR Gold Trust
$256.450.89%
GSG Logo
GSGiShares GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Fund
$22.56-%
GXC Logo
GXCSPDR S&P China ETF
$75.50-2.52%
IEMG Logo
IEMGiShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
$52.79-0.02%
IEUR Logo
IEURiShares Core MSCI Europe ETF
$57.340.09%
IEV Logo
IEViShares Europe ETF
$55.27-0.04%
SPEM Logo
SPEMSPDR Index Shares Fund SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF
$38.550.05%
SPY Logo
SPYSPDR S&P 500
$604.240.40%
UNG Logo
UNGUnited States Natural Gas Fund LP
$16.820.36%
USDU Logo
USDUWisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund
$27.62-%
USO Logo
USOUnited States Oil Fund
$77.21-0.73%
UUP Logo
UUPInvesco DB USD Index Bullish Fund ETF
$29.490.34%
VGK Logo
VGKVanguard FTSEEuropean ETF
$67.37-%
VWO Logo
VWOVanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
$44.360.50%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
AsiaEmerging MarketsEurozoneFuturesCommoditiesForexMarketsBriefsStories That Matter
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved