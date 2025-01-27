Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Yet Another Stock Market Crash, Pitches Bitcoin Investments — Here's What The 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Said

Renowned investor and author Robert Kiyosaki on Monday predicted a major stock market crash in February and advised investors to focus on Bitcoin BTC/USD, gold, and silver.

What Happened: Kiyosaki discussed the prophecy on X, predicting billions in outflows from the stock and bond markets to Bitcoin.

“Bitcoin will boom, boom, boom. Get on board while you can. Get out of fake and into cryptocurrency, as well as gold and silver,” the author of the best-selling book "Rich Dad Poor Dad” wrote.

Emphasizing the bullish prediction for the apex cryptocurrency, Kiyosaki said, “Even one Satoshi will make you rich, while millions lose everything.”

In RICH DADs PROPHECY-2013 I warned the buggiest stock market crash in history was coming. That crash will be in February 2025.



Good news because in a crash everything goes on sale. Cars and houses on sale now.



Better news billions will leave the stock and bond markets and… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) January 27, 2025

Why It Matters: This was not the first time Kiyosaki prophesized about market declines.

He talked about a “major” market crash in October 2024 when stocks were experiencing a bull run. Interestingly, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 have risen 4.31% and 2.6%, respectively, since the prediction.

Earlier this month, he warned of a “giant market crash” and advised allocation toward Bitcoin, gold, and silver.

Kiyosaki, a staunch advocate of Bitcoin, has been known to make outlandish price predictions. Last year, he projected Bitcoin to hit $100,000 in June 2024. The leading cryptocurrency eventually reached the historic milestone in December. He even forecast a $350,000 price target by August.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin BTC/USD was exchanging hands at $101,804.30, up 0.49% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

