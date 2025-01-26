Trump's World Liberty Financial Crypto Venture Amasses Over $388 Million in Digital Assets

In a surprising development, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a cryptocurrency initiative led by President Donald Trump, has accumulated more than $388 million in digital assets.

What Happened: Blockchain analytics platform Arkham disclosed that WLFI augmented its cryptocurrency portfolio by procuring a significant amount of Ethereum ETH/USD and Tron TRX/USD.

DONALD TRUMP'S PROJECT WORLD LIBERTY FI BUYS AND STAKES 4.7K ETH ($15M), PURCHASES $2.65 MILLION TRX AS TRUMP PLEDGES TO DEVELOP NATIONAL DIGITAL ASSET STOCKPILE pic.twitter.com/KQUq9ogMqv — Arkham (@arkham) January 24, 2025

Simultaneously, President Trump has been formulating legislation to bolster the cryptocurrency industry and overturn the previous administration’s unfavorable regulatory environment.

He recently signed an executive order to explore the establishment of a strategic national Bitcoin and cryptocurrency reserve and to promote the adoption of stablecoins.

The executive order, named “Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology,” nullifies former President Biden’s digital asset directives and sets up a new working group to suggest clear cryptocurrency regulations within a six-month timeframe.

Why It Matters: President Trump’s active involvement in the cryptocurrency sector and his efforts to create a more favorable regulatory environment could potentially drive the growth of the industry.

The accumulation of a significant amount of digital assets by World Liberty Financial signifies the growing acceptance of cryptocurrencies and could inspire other organizations to follow suit.

