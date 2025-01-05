Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Massive Market Crash: 'Save Gold, Silver, & Bitcoin, Crash Is Here'

Businessman and author of ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ Robert Kiyosaki has predicted a colossal market crash and advised investing in gold, silver, and Bitcoin BTC/USD, criticizing the financial authorities for their money printing policies.

What Happened: On Saturday, Kiyosaki took X to express his views on the current economic situation. He predicted a “GIANT MARKET CRASH” and questioned the policies of the Federal Reserve, the Treasury, Banks, and Wall Street.

GIANT MARKET CRASH here.

Q: How can I be so bullish on gold, silver, and Bitcoin?

A: Because the idiots running the Fed, Treasury, Banks, and Wall Strret only know how to print money, which makes things worse.



FYI: When fake money is printed the rich, who own real assets get… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) January 3, 2025

“GIANT MARKET CRASH here. Q: How can I be so bullish on gold, silver, and Bitcoin? A: Because the idiots running the Fed, Treasury, Banks, and Wall Street only know how to print money, which makes things worse. FYI: When fake money is printed the rich, who own real assets get richer…. while the poor and middle class, who save fake money, get poorer due to inflation and taxes. Let inflation make you richer, not poorer. Save gold, silver, and Bitcoin. Take care. Crash is here,” Kiyosaki wrote in the post.

He criticized these institutions for their excessive money printing, which he believes exacerbates economic issues. Kiyosaki argued that this practice benefits the wealthy, who possess tangible assets, while harming the poor and middle class, who save “fake money.”

Why It Matters: Kiyosaki’s comments reflect his long-standing criticism of traditional financial institutions and their policies. He has consistently advocated for financial education and investment in tangible assets like gold, silver, and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

His tweet underscores his belief that these assets can provide a hedge against inflation and the devaluation of fiat currencies, a view shared by many in the cryptocurrency community. Kiyosaki’s advice to “Let inflation make you richer, not poorer” resonates with his followers, who value his insights on financial matters.

As the market navigates uncertain times, Kiyosaki’s words serve as a reminder of the importance of financial literacy and the potential benefits of diversifying one’s investment portfolio.

