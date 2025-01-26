Bill Gates Says He Supports DOGE Department, But Doesn't Want Elon Musk To Cut Off Certain Funding: 'The Deficit Needs To Be Brought Down'

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates offered his perspective on a range of subjects, including President Donald Trump’s reform task force and the Department of Government Efficiency on Sunday.

What Happened: A Wall Street Journal interview revealed that Gates is in favor of the Elon Musk-led task force’s efforts to reduce federal spending. Gates stated, “I'm among the people who think the deficit needs to be brought down because otherwise it will create a financial problem for us.”

Despite his support, Gates expressed concern over the complete elimination of certain programs under the new entity. He underscored the significance of long-term beneficial programs like HIV treatment initiatives. Gates warned, “If you cut those off, not only would they die when we have a cure on its way, but the negative feelings you'd have say, in Africa, would be worse than never having done the thing at all.”

The interview also saw Gates discussing his childhood, U.S.-China relations, and his ties with Jeffrey Epstein.

Why It Matters: This interview included a revelation about his childhood and possible neurodivergence in his upcoming memoir.

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which Gates supports, has been a topic of debate with figures like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) weighing in.

Sanders supported DOGE’s focus on the Pentagon’s budget. More recently, Warren suggested changes for DOGE, including better negotiation of Department of Defense contracts.

DOGE department shares its name acronym with Dogecoin DOGE/USD and the disappearance of Dogecoin iconography led to a fall in the cryptocurrency’s price recently.

Image via Shutterstock

