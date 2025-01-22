Dogecoin Drops 6% After DOGE Department Removes Logo

Zinger Key Points
  • Dogecoin's price dipped following the removal of Shiba Inu imagery from the D.O.G.E. website, which previously fuelled a price boost
  • Despite the drop, traders remain optimistic, predicting a breakout if key support levels hold.

Dogecoin DOGE/USD is down 6% after the Department of Government Efficiency website removed the iconic Shiba Inu imagery, a symbol closely tied to the meme coin’s popularity.

CryptocurrencyPrice   24-Hour Trend7-Day Trend
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.358 -6.4% -4.4%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00002025 -3.9% -8.6%
Pepe PEPE/USD $0.00001534 -4.5% -16.8%

Trader Notes: Despite the dip, crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez remains bullish, forecasting a breakout to $0.39.

Altcoin Sherpa is also cautiously optimistic, considering a long position in DOGE.

He notes that if Bitcoin rallies, Dogecoin is likely to ride the momentum.

Meanwhile, More Crypto Online highlights that while DOGE's current price structure appears weak, it could still align with a larger bullish wave formation. H

owever, a drop below Jan 21’s low might indicate alternative bearish scenarios.

Community News: The Department of Government Efficiency's website no longer features the Shiba Inu imagery, which had become a symbol of Dogecoin and the broader meme coin movement.

The agency, co-led by Elon Musk, focuses on streamlining government operations by cutting budgets and reducing jobs.

The agency also saw leadership changes recently, with Vivek Ramaswamy stepping away to focus on his Ohio governor campaign.

Image: Shutterstock

